Thanal Palliative organises workshop on disability-inclusive monsoon preparedness

KOCHI: A workshop on ‘Consultation on disability-inclusive monsoon preparedness’ was organised by Thanal Palliative and Paraplegic Care Society on Wednesday. The workshop was inaugurated by the director of Mahatma Gandhi University’s Inter-University Centre for Disability Studies, P T Baburaj. The subject for discussion was introduced by Joe John George of Kerala State Disaster Management Authority. Thanal chairman M K Aboobackar Farooqi led the discussion.

Taking into consideration the requirements of the differently-abled and dividing them into groups, a plan of action was formulated with precautions and warnings. These measures will be made available as voice messages, sign language videos and Braille script brochures.

The event was conducted in association with S Muhammed Ameen, representative of Kerala Federation of the Blind; Nissar Moideen and Shamsudeen, representatives of National Association of Deaf; Rajeev Palluruthy, secretary, Wheel Chair Rights Federation and members of Organisation of Parents of Mentally Challenged-Parivaar, Indu Suresh and Zakeer Eloor.