Collector directs civic bodies to clean water bodies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas on Friday directed all local self-governing bodies to clean rivers, canals and other water bodies prior to the advent of the monsoon season.The direction was given to avoid flooding caused by blockade of water flow due to waste dumping and overgrown weeds in water bodies. Meanwhile, Anwar Sadath, the MLA from Aluva, convened a meeting at the collectorate to evaluate the pre-monsoon cleaning works carried out in his constituency.

Aluva has been witnessing flooding during monsoon due to overflowing of Periyar river and its tributaries. Suhas said a plan is in the pipeline for mining sand from the river to prevent overflowing, but it has to receive clearance from departments concerned.Cleaning activities to restore water flow in the Angamali-Manjali Thodu are also being carried out and if water level rises due to rain, then floating earth movers will be used.

Kochi airport authorities have informed the collector that cleaning of Chengal thodu, which flows along the airport’s boundary, has commenced.Anwar Sadath has demanded two boats for each panchayat to carry out rescue activities in case of flood. He also asked for ambulance service for rescue work.