Floating dispensaries to the aid of coastal residents

Published: 30th May 2020 07:23 AM

A floating dispensary at Valanthakkadu

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While the several government departments have  been working to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, two floating dispensaries in the district under National Health Mission - Pizhala and Valanthakad floating dispensaries - have been providing healthcare services to residents in the coastal areas in Vypeen and Maradu. Valanthakad floating dispensary, which functions under the NHM and Maradu municipality, provides services six days a week and docks at Maradu, Nettoor, Kumbalam, Panangadu and Kundanoor regions. 

The dispensary comes under the purview of Valanthakad PHC and has been functioning for the past nine years.“Besides our regular patients who suffer from various lifestyle diseases, many people approached us for medicines during the lockdown. The lack of public transport made it difficult for them to travel to local PHCs. The dispensary was an accessible alternative to many patients who used to depend on other healthcare providers. In areas inaccessible by other modes of transport such as Kizhakkechatham, we were the sole service providers. ASHA workers were also involved in transporting medicines from dispensary to homes of patients,” said Sheeba Sunil an ASHA worker associated with the dispensary. 

“While the dispensary gets medicines from Valanthakad PHC, medicine supply of three wards has been shifted to the purview of Pananagad PHC. This has resulted in some confusion regarding the availability of medicines,” added Sheeba.The facility has five staff on board including a doctor, nurse, ASHA worker and pharmacist. These dispensaries mainly function as outlets for medicines for non-communicable diseases (lifestyle diseases) while providing basic health care services.

The Pizhala dispensary serves a cluster of 11 islands. It caters to the people of Cheranalloor, Kothad, Pizhala, Kadamakudy and Cheriya Kadamakudy on various weekdays. “The Pizhala PHC saw a reduction in the number of OP patients during the lockdown, while there was a slight increase in OP at the dispensary. Patients visited us for routine checkups while ASHA workers and volunteers ensured that medicines reached the homes of elderly and high-risk patients,” said a health inspector in the region.NHM has three floating dispensaries in the state.

Five staff 
