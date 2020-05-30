STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Just doodle it!

42-year-old doodle and tattoo artist Rajeev R Panicker can transform your most priced possessions into works of art

Published: 30th May 2020 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

KOCHI: He uses his amazing doodling skill to brighten up even the most ordinary thing. This 42-year-old artist hailing from Perumbavoor, Kochi is helping people enshrine memories through his customised doodle art. Artist Rajeev R Panicker left his high-paying corporate job to be a full-time tattoo and doodle artist. Give him any object – music instruments, helmets, walking canes, bottles or even stones – and he will turn them into beautiful pieces of art. He is flooded with commissions by people wanting to give a special twist to their most priced possessions. 

“I loved drawing even as a child. I worked as an engineer and used to do caricatures and doodle for fun during free time. Everybody would love what I did and I started getting small assignments. This became a passion and two years ago, I left my job and decided to become a full-time doodle artist,” says Rajeev. Being colour blind, Rajeev focuses more on monochrome doodling. He online store, ‘Reveries-The Monochrome Store’ sells customised doodle art gifts.

“I can’t see colours hence my work is mostly in black and white. I don’t want to use too many shades unless it’s very necessary. I feel like I am not doing justice to my work when I use colours,” says the artist who aims at giving a signature look to his unique canvases based on the theme suggested by his clients. A rockstar-themed doodle on guitar is one among Rajeev’s impressive attempts. “Currently I am trying to doodle themes inspired from Mahabharatha, Ramayana and Panchathantra on walking sticks.” He also does illustrations for publications and wall art for offices. 

“Initially, I doodled on small stones which could be used as a paperweight. Later, I got a couple of big orders from companies to work on gifts for their employees,” adds Rajeev, also a tattoo artist. Currently, he works as a tattoo artist in a studio in Bengaluru. According to him, there are a lot of similarities between doodling and tattooing. 

“I am planning to open my own tattoo studio in the future. I will set up a gallery at the studio to display my artwork. It’s amazing that a tattoo is something permanent and part of the body as long as one lives. My clients live with a piece of art done by me which is an exciting thought,” says Rajeev. “Once the lockdown is lifted I will resume my job as a tattoo artist.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp