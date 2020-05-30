Just doodle it!

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: He uses his amazing doodling skill to brighten up even the most ordinary thing. This 42-year-old artist hailing from Perumbavoor, Kochi is helping people enshrine memories through his customised doodle art. Artist Rajeev R Panicker left his high-paying corporate job to be a full-time tattoo and doodle artist. Give him any object – music instruments, helmets, walking canes, bottles or even stones – and he will turn them into beautiful pieces of art. He is flooded with commissions by people wanting to give a special twist to their most priced possessions.

“I loved drawing even as a child. I worked as an engineer and used to do caricatures and doodle for fun during free time. Everybody would love what I did and I started getting small assignments. This became a passion and two years ago, I left my job and decided to become a full-time doodle artist,” says Rajeev. Being colour blind, Rajeev focuses more on monochrome doodling. He online store, ‘Reveries-The Monochrome Store’ sells customised doodle art gifts.

“I can’t see colours hence my work is mostly in black and white. I don’t want to use too many shades unless it’s very necessary. I feel like I am not doing justice to my work when I use colours,” says the artist who aims at giving a signature look to his unique canvases based on the theme suggested by his clients. A rockstar-themed doodle on guitar is one among Rajeev’s impressive attempts. “Currently I am trying to doodle themes inspired from Mahabharatha, Ramayana and Panchathantra on walking sticks.” He also does illustrations for publications and wall art for offices.

“Initially, I doodled on small stones which could be used as a paperweight. Later, I got a couple of big orders from companies to work on gifts for their employees,” adds Rajeev, also a tattoo artist. Currently, he works as a tattoo artist in a studio in Bengaluru. According to him, there are a lot of similarities between doodling and tattooing.

“I am planning to open my own tattoo studio in the future. I will set up a gallery at the studio to display my artwork. It’s amazing that a tattoo is something permanent and part of the body as long as one lives. My clients live with a piece of art done by me which is an exciting thought,” says Rajeev. “Once the lockdown is lifted I will resume my job as a tattoo artist.”