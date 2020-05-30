Man booked for violating quarantine rules

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural police on Friday booked a Ramamangalam native for violating home quarantine guidelines. The case was registered against a 40-year-old person who went to Mysuru on May 18 and returned on May 20. Though directed to remain in home quarantine for 14 days, the man was found roaming around at his native place. Following a complaint from local residents, a police team visited his house and registered a case against him under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020. He was later shifted to institutional quarantine.