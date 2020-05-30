Man booked for violating quarantine rules

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural police on Friday booked a Ramamangalam native for violating home quarantine guidelines. The case was registered against a 40-year-old person who went to Mysuru on May 18 and returned on May 20. Though directed to remain in home quarantine for 14 days, the man was found roaming around at his native place. Following a complaint from local residents, a police team visited his house and registered a case against him under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020. He was later shifted to institutional quarantine.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
COVID-19 LIVE | Lockdown extended till June 30 in containment zones; malls, restaurants to reopen from June 8
International flight operations to remain suspended till June 30: DGCA
Railing of Taj Mahal's main mausoleum damaged in thunderstorm
Dubai hotelier arranges chartered flight to send his employees to Mangaluru
COVID-19 pandemic: Luxury sector bets on revenge spending to revive sales
Revoke transfer of cop who spoke to me about about lack of PPE kits, says Devendra Fadnavis