Metro’s Petta stretch to get green light post lockdown

At present, services are conducted on 23.65-km Aluva-Thykoodam stretch

Published: 30th May 2020 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

A worker disinfecting a Kochi Metro train coach on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As Kochi Metro is gearing up to relaunch services once the lockdown restrictions are lifted, the passengers may get a surprise as they may be able to travel up to Petta from Aluva. At present, the services are conducted on the 23.65-km stretch between Aluva and Thykoodam. The last 1.33-km stretch between Thykoodam and Petta was slated to open by April this year. However, due to Covid-19 outbreak and the lockdown that followed, the inauguration was rescheduled.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) got authorisation from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) for the opening of the section from Thykkoodam to Petta. With this, the stretch is ready for commissioning and KMRL is planning to launch services from Aluva to Petta once the government gives sanction for the re-launch after lockdown. With the addition of one more station, the total number of stations will go up to 22 and it will also mark the completion of the first phase of the prestigious project.

Earlier, CMRS K Manoharan inspected the 1.33-km-long Metro corridor and the Petta station. The team of five officials visited the place for carrying out the inspection.“Kochi Metro had completed the works in March itself. Due to Covid-19, the inspection was delayed. We expect to resume our operations as soon as we get the government nod,” said KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma. The team lead by the CMRS also inspected various civil structures like pile foundation, pier, girders, special bridges and steel bridges along with various design aspects.

They also checked various aspects of the track, lift and escalator, fire hydrant and fire fighting system, third rail, auxiliary and traction substations, emergency tripping switch (ETS) and emergency telephone and all signalling systems, passenger help point (PHP), PAS/PIDS on the platform, signalling equipment room/telecom equipment room/UPS room and AFC facilities.

