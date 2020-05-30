MLA PT Thomas seeks people’s assistance to resolve flooding issue

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thrikkakara MLA PT Thomas has sought the people’s cooperation to resolve the flooding in several parts of the city by helping authorities in reducing the dumping of garbage in water bodies and drains, among other things. He made the plea while assessing the progress of the construction of Karanakodam bridge. “Dumping of garbage in water bodies and drains is the main reason for flooding. Also, wide roads have become narrow due to encroachments.

If people can help the authorities, flooding can be stopped,” Thomas said. He said the Kerala Water Authority, KSEB, BSNL and many other companies had laid cables across the stream which was a major cause of water shortage. “Construction of small bridges across the drains by people to facilitate space for vehicles to enter their house and encroachments by apartment complexes on water bodies is another cause of worry,” he said.