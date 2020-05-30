Spike in demand for MGNREGS jobs

Linta Mary Philip By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For the hundreds of daily wage workers living a hand-to-mouth existence, the lockdown came as a bolt from the blue. Jobs were scarce and earned nil, the future looked bleak. The scenario has reflected on the sudden demand for work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

The scheme, which guarantees 100 workdays for rural households, has many takers suddenly with over 31,479 households seeking work this month. Of this, 14,685 households have been provided work.

However, there was a steep drop in April, the initial phases of lockdown, with only 3,389 people seeking jobs. Sources say this could be due to the restrictions on movement. However, things improved once the central government lifted restrictions on the work under the schemes on April 20.

New registrations

According to officials with the Vypeen block panchayat, there has been a clear increase in the number of people seeking jobs. Daily wage workers, who were once employed as maids in households, too are coming in for work, according to them.Ernakulam has seen 809 new registrations under the scheme during April-May. Parakkadavu, Kothamanagalam and Mulanthurthy block panchayats lead in the number of jobs provided in the district so far this financial year.

The works under the scheme are provided at the panchayat level. They include water conservation activities such as rejuvenation of existing water bodies, land development works such as the conversion of barren land into cultivable land and pre-monsoon cleaning works of water bodies. Other works include the construction of hen pegs and cattle sheds for Animal Husbandry Department, making compost pits under Suchitwa Keralam Mission and works under Subhiksha Kerala project.

Surge expected

That said, though many would have lost their jobs during the lockdown, the state is yet to see a surge in the number of households registering for job cards. “Most of the rural households are card-holding members. While job demands by cardholders are back to what it used to be, only the coming months will tell whether there will be an increase in demand for jobs as compared to the last year,” said Balachandran Nair, joint development commissioner and programme officer, MGNREGS.

He added that works are being carried out by following social distancing norms. “There is a restriction on employing above the age of 65. The state usually sees a peak in demand under MGNREGS during August and September when the daily average of workers touch 5 lakh,” Balachandran added.