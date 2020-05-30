STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taking the message online

The Women and Child Development Dept has launched an online campaign that  focuses on breaking 
stereotypes 

Published: 30th May 2020 07:22 AM

By  Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

KOCHI: When it comes to digital footprint, Kerala is a state that has a lot to be proud of. From coordinating during the flood to a gazillion meme pages, the state’s people make sure that every voice is heard. The Women and Child Development Department also recently took to social media to promote a powerful campaign that focused on breaking stereotypes surrounding women. Posts include those highlighting the need for fluid gender roles in a family and men sharing housework, condemning dowry and emotional abuse. 

Director of Women and Child Development Anupama TV says, “Even as the discussion about dowry got stronger after the Kollam incident, the focus was still on physical abuse or atrocities a woman faced. But that’s not the only problem. Mental abuse and trauma have their implications too and need to be taken seriously,” she says. 

The post made on May 28, World Menstrual Hygiene Day, talking about health hazards of incorrect menstrual habits, attracted a lot of discussion on social media. It also featured sustainable alternatives like menstrual cups. “In fact, many people came to know about it after we posted. That made us really happy. I believe an organisation like WCD should be the first to break the taboo surrounding subjects like that,” she says. 

This is not the first time the department led by minister K K Shailaja shook up the social media. For an innovative campaign in November 2019, the department tied up with popular meme creators ‘International Chalu Union for #stopdowry. Actor Tovino Thomas was to be the ambassador of the initiative. “This idea has been in the pipeline since last year. We will do more of it once things get back to normal and we have permission to launch a wider awareness programme,” said Anupama.

