Three more Ernakulam natives test positive

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three more people from the district tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. They are a 48-year-old woman from Kakkanad who arrived on May 27 from Kuwait, 63-year-old Vadavucode native who returned from Abu Dhabi on May 17, and a 47-year-old woman who is a relative of a 26-year-old Kunnathunad native who had tested positive for Covid-19 on May 27.

This apart, an 80-year-old native of Thrissur who arrived from Mumbai and is undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH), Kalamassery, is the fourth case from Ernakulam on Friday.

Moreover, a 25-year-old Alappuzha native who returned from Kuwait on May 17 and a 48-year-old Kollam native who also came back from Kuwait tested positive on Friday and have been admitted to the GMCH.