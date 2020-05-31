Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan, 29 UDF leaders booked by Kochi police for COVID-19 lockdown violation
Meanwhile, City police on Saturday registered 41 cases and arrested 40 people for violating lockdown norms, while Rural police arrested 27 people and registered 42 cases for the same.
Published: 31st May 2020 01:50 AM | Last Updated: 31st May 2020 01:50 AM | A+A A-
KOCHI: Ernakulam Central police on Saturday booked 30 UDF leaders, including its convener Benny Behanan, MP, for violating lockdown norms while staging a dharna in front of GCDA Shopping Complex. The statewide protest demanding free institutional quarantine for expatriates was inaugurated by Benny Behanan.
Others who were booked include TJ Vinod, MLA, Anoop Jacob, MLA, Anwar Sadath, MLA, and V P Sajeendran, MLA. Police said all 30 were booked under provisions of Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance and other relevant sections of IPC. Meanwhile, City police on Saturday registered 41 cases and arrested 40 people for violating lockdown norms, while Rural police arrested 27 people and registered 42 cases for the same.