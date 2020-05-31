STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four more test COVID-19 positive in Ernakulam district

Under institutional quarantine from the date of arrival, they have now been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery.

Published: 31st May 2020 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 01:25 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Four persons — two overseas returnees and two Maharashtra natives — tested positive for Covid-19 in Ernakulam district on Saturday.While a 42-year-old Kothamangalam native returned from Kuwait, a 32-year-old Parakkadavu native arrived from Abu Dhabi.

The two persons from Maharashtra are employees of a shipping company. While a 27-year-old arrived by car on May 26, a 44-year-old arrived by flight on May 27. Under institutional quarantine from the date of arrival, they have now been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Kalamassery. 

Two others who turned COVID-19 positive - 56-year-old and 48-year-old Thrissur natives - are also under treatment at the MCH. They are close relatives of an 80-year-old who turned Covid positive earlier. All three travelled together from Delhi by train and reached Ernakulam on May 28.

Meanwhile, three persons who were under observation at the MCH were discharged on Saturday. A total of 29 patients are under treatment for Covid-19 at the MCH. As per the health department, 25 samples have been collected from the district to track community transmission.

