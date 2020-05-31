Kochi man sentenced to life imprisonment for 2016 ripper-model murder

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Additional Sessions Court here has awarded life imprisonment to Xavier alias Panicker Kunjumon, 46, who was involved in ripper-model murder in 2016. A native of Kochi, he was sentenced to life imprisonment and ordered to pay Rs 75,000 as fine. The incident took place on March 2016, when Unnikrishnan, who was sleeping in front of a shop, was attacked by Xavier.

The victim was hit on the head with a heavy stone. However, in the dying declaration, the victim identified and named the accused which led to Xavier’s arrest. Though the accused was involved in eight similar cases, he was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

As many as 17 witnesses were examined as part of the trial held by Additional Sessions Judge K Biju Menon. Additional Public Prosecutor TA George Joseph appeared for the prosecution.

