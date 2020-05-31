STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Philippines ship leaves Kochi after extended stay

Philippines Navy vessels BRP Ramon Alcaraz and BRP Davao Del Sur docked at Kochi Naval Base. The ships, which arrived for repatriation of Filipinos, returned on May 27. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A Navy ship of the Philippines, which had an extended stay in Kochi due to a fire on board, returned on Wednesday after completing repair works. Two ships of the Philippines Navy, BRP Ramon Alcaraz and BRP Davao Del Sur, had docked at Kochi Naval Base on May 6 for repatriation of stranded Filipinos and collection of stores.

On May 8, a fire occurred on board BRP Ramon Alcaraz during its return journey, following which it reentered Kochi for repair works. One sailor sustained injuries and was evacuated to INHS Sanjivani by helicopter. Technical teams from Naval Ship Repair Yard, in coordination with the ship’s crew, rendered the ship travel-worthy within 10 days.
 

