STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Cochin Cancer Research Centre phase-I may not meet February deadline

The CCRC is today a focus area for infrastructure developments aimed at cancer treatment, research and training.

Published: 01st November 2020 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

Cancer

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Providing considerable relief to cancer patients in central Kerala, the Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) has continued its work even as the state struggled to free itself from  the clutches of the pandemic.

Though the first phase of construction of the new building is scheduled for completion by February 2021, ensuring this will prove a major challenge to the authorities during the prevailing Covid scenario.

Even in the face of such odds, the CCRC will celebrate the fourth anniversary of its inception — it was on November 1, 2016, that the CCRC started its OP facility at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Ernakulam —  on Sunday. 

The CCRC is today a focus area for infrastructure developments aimed  at cancer treatment, research and training. Until now, only  35 per cent of the construction work has been completed.  Manpower shortage is also hampering the construction work.

 “As of now, we are giving priority to completing the construction of block A and block B for the treatment of cancer patients.  Though we tried to bring in workers from other states, 10-15 people arriving in a group of 30 people are testing positive for Covid-19.  Completion of the first phase is likely to get delayed,” said Mony Kuriakose, CCRC director.  

Sanil Kumar, member of the V R Krishna Iyer Movement, said, “Now, the cancer OP and chemotherapy departments have been shifted to the GH. We urge the government to facilitate the functioning of the CCRC at the MCH itself in a separate block.” Urging the state government to take necessary steps to address various issues regarding the CCRC, the Justice V R Krishna Iyer Movement wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in this regard on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cancer Research Centre CCRC
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp