Cochin Cancer Research Centre phase-I may not meet February deadline

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Providing considerable relief to cancer patients in central Kerala, the Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) has continued its work even as the state struggled to free itself from the clutches of the pandemic.

Though the first phase of construction of the new building is scheduled for completion by February 2021, ensuring this will prove a major challenge to the authorities during the prevailing Covid scenario.

Even in the face of such odds, the CCRC will celebrate the fourth anniversary of its inception — it was on November 1, 2016, that the CCRC started its OP facility at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Ernakulam — on Sunday.

The CCRC is today a focus area for infrastructure developments aimed at cancer treatment, research and training. Until now, only 35 per cent of the construction work has been completed. Manpower shortage is also hampering the construction work.

“As of now, we are giving priority to completing the construction of block A and block B for the treatment of cancer patients. Though we tried to bring in workers from other states, 10-15 people arriving in a group of 30 people are testing positive for Covid-19. Completion of the first phase is likely to get delayed,” said Mony Kuriakose, CCRC director.

Sanil Kumar, member of the V R Krishna Iyer Movement, said, “Now, the cancer OP and chemotherapy departments have been shifted to the GH. We urge the government to facilitate the functioning of the CCRC at the MCH itself in a separate block.” Urging the state government to take necessary steps to address various issues regarding the CCRC, the Justice V R Krishna Iyer Movement wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in this regard on Saturday.