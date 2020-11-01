Kochi metro slashes parking rates

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has slashed parking rates for commuters. Passengers can now enjoy up to 50 per cent discount on parking fees for both cars and two-wheelers. The new rates will be valid from Sunday. As per the new rates, cars will be charged Rs 20 for two hours and Rs 5 (Rs 10 earlier) for every additional hour.

A commuter will have to pay Rs 60 to park a car for 12 hours and Rs 100 for the entire day.

For bikers, the parking fee is Rs 10 for the first two hours and Rs 2 (Rs 5 earlier) thereafter.

Two-wheelers need only pay Rs 25 for 12 hours and Rs 40 for the entire day.For the daily commuters of Kochi Metro, KMRL has introduced monthly passes — Rs 1,000 for cars and Rs 380 for bikes — which will come into effect from Sunday. Users can park their vehicles for up to 10 hours everyday.