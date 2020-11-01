STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Traffic snarls plague Kochi as more  private vehicles take to the roads

Illegal parking creating bottlenecks and fear of public transport cited as major reasons.

Published: 01st November 2020 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

People are increasingly using private vehicles to commute on city roads, leading to traffic congestion, especially during peak hours | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Vehicular traffic on the city roads has increased considerably, with snarl-ups becoming a common sight, especially during the rush hours in the morning and evening. Reason: People are preferring their own vehicles to the public mode of transport due to the Covid-19 situation. Besides, illegal parking of vehicles add to the traffic woes in the city.

“Now a days, people don’t feel it safe to use public transport though they are cheaper modes of transportation,” said Mathew S, who used to depend on the private buses to go to office before the pandemic outbreak. According to him, the roads are crowded with cars and two-wheelers, often resulting in traffic congestion.

Kerala Private Bus Owners’ Association president M B Sathyan echoed similar views. “The ridership in private buses has not increased by even one per cent since we were allowed to resume services after the lockdown. People are afraid and they don’t believe that the buses are being operated by taking all precautions,” he said.  “Now, the roads are crowded with all sorts of vehicles. However, very few people prefer to travel in buses and this has hit us hard. Recently, a private bus owner called me and said he is submitting the form seeking to excuse him from paying tax,” said Sathyan.

“The bus owner told me that he was getting only `300 to `500 per day. This is not enough to meet the fuel cost, pay staff wages and tax. So, if the ridership doesn’t increase many bus owners will be forced to stop services,” said Sathyan.The Kochi Metro too is facing a similar situation. According to a source, the ridership — which had been on an upward trajectory before the pandemic struck — is yet to pick up. “At present, the average ridership is around 10,000. However, the number plummets during holidays and weekends, which otherwise witnessed the highest passenger traffic,” said the source.

The traffic police personnel too agree that there has been a 50 to 60 per cent increase in the number of private vehicles hitting the city roads. “However, since no business vehicles like tourist buses are operating services, we are able to regulate the traffic,” said a traffic police officer. 

The officer, however, said the equilibrium that the department is maintaining on the roads might get skewed if nothing is done about the parking problem. “In many places, illegal parking of vehicles on roadside causes traffic bottlenecks. If designated parking spaces are provided, especially in major thoroughfares, then the traffic jams might become a thing of the past,” said the officer. MG Road, Banerjee Road, High Court Road and the Shanmugham Road, which often witness traffic snarls, are in urgent need of parking facilities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi traffic Ernakulam Kochi Kerala
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp