General Hospital to get essential equipment

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rotary Club of Cochin West will on Monday organise the handover ceremony of five essential equipment for the cathlab and neuro department of General Hospital, Ernakulam. Hibi Eden, MP, will be the chief guest, and T J Vinodh, MLA, and other prominent personalities are scheduled to attend.

The machines costing `30 lakh were installed as part of the golden jubilee celebrations of Rotary Club of Cochin West. An automated CPR machine, neuro vascular drill, Tilt Table (HUTT), non-invasive ventilator and patient warmer were donated to the General Hospital, a release here said. Once the machines are installed, the GH will become the first state-run hospital in central Kerala equipped with a

hybrid cardio-neurovascular theatre.