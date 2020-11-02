STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi’s transport system to see drastic changes

The single control and command centre set up for MTA will integrate various modes of transport.

Published: 02nd November 2020 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Metropolitan Transport Authority (MTA) for Kochi city, which came into existence on Sunday, is expected to usher in far-reaching changes to the transport sector here. Established as per the Centre’s guidelines, the authority will prioritise actions based on  future transport requirements, besides formulating a proper urban transport policy for the greater Kochi agglomeration. 

It will manage the network of integrated public transport, including rail, boat, bus, cab and autorickshaws, thereby aiding the smooth implementation of the single-ticketing system. Under the system, a passenger can use the same ticket/ Kochi 1 Smart Card for various modes of travel. Once this takes off,  Kochi will become the first city in the entire country to have a single-ticketing system. At present, the MTA will oversee transport management in areas within the corporation limits. 

The power of the authority will be extended to neighbouring municipalities, including Kalamassery, Thrikkakara, Aluva, Tripunithura and Choornikkara panchayat in the next phase.Earlier, inaugurating the MTA through videoconference, Transport Minister A K Saseendran said Kochi has become the first city in the country to come up with an integrated transport system. 

“Improved transport facilities are clear indicators of the development of an area. In the urban transport sector, the greatest challenge is proper utilisation of available land and effective town and transport planning. By establishing the MTA, the government is boldly stating that it is facing up to these challenges too,” he said, adding, “It will also help provide a public transport system in tune with the public’s requirements”.

The single control and command centre set up for MTA will integrate various modes of transport. Besides the transport minister, managing director, Kochi Metro Rail Limited, transport secretary, PWD secretary, managing director of Road Transport Corporation, transport commissioner, district collector, municipal/corporation secretaries, city police commissioner, KSRTC/KURTC officials and four experts from transport engineering and urban transport operations will serve as MTA members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi transport
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp