Kochi’s transport system to see drastic changes

KOCHI: The Metropolitan Transport Authority (MTA) for Kochi city, which came into existence on Sunday, is expected to usher in far-reaching changes to the transport sector here. Established as per the Centre’s guidelines, the authority will prioritise actions based on future transport requirements, besides formulating a proper urban transport policy for the greater Kochi agglomeration.

It will manage the network of integrated public transport, including rail, boat, bus, cab and autorickshaws, thereby aiding the smooth implementation of the single-ticketing system. Under the system, a passenger can use the same ticket/ Kochi 1 Smart Card for various modes of travel. Once this takes off, Kochi will become the first city in the entire country to have a single-ticketing system. At present, the MTA will oversee transport management in areas within the corporation limits.

The power of the authority will be extended to neighbouring municipalities, including Kalamassery, Thrikkakara, Aluva, Tripunithura and Choornikkara panchayat in the next phase.Earlier, inaugurating the MTA through videoconference, Transport Minister A K Saseendran said Kochi has become the first city in the country to come up with an integrated transport system.

“Improved transport facilities are clear indicators of the development of an area. In the urban transport sector, the greatest challenge is proper utilisation of available land and effective town and transport planning. By establishing the MTA, the government is boldly stating that it is facing up to these challenges too,” he said, adding, “It will also help provide a public transport system in tune with the public’s requirements”.

The single control and command centre set up for MTA will integrate various modes of transport. Besides the transport minister, managing director, Kochi Metro Rail Limited, transport secretary, PWD secretary, managing director of Road Transport Corporation, transport commissioner, district collector, municipal/corporation secretaries, city police commissioner, KSRTC/KURTC officials and four experts from transport engineering and urban transport operations will serve as MTA members.