Police: Kin offered Rs 50,000 to gangsters to kill Divakaran

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The murder of Divakaran Nair, a 65-year-old belonging to Kollam, whose body was found in Kakkanad on October 25, was planned by a four-member gang hired by one of his relatives. The police said Anil Kumar, the relative, has been named the first accused in the case. He offered Rs 50,000 to the gang to commit the ‘honey trap’ murder.

The operation was planned by Anoop, Rajesh S and Sanjay of Kottayam, and Shanifa of Kollam. While Shanifa, who called Divakaran to Kochi to meet her, was offered Rs 5,000, the male gangsters were offered Rs 15,000 each, the police said. The gang accepted a sum of Rs 50,000 in advance, and the investigation team suspects that more money was collected.Five persons, including Anil Kumar, have been arrested while the hunt is on for others.

“Anoop, who is still at large, is learnt to have accepted more money.,” said K B Jijimon, ACP, Thrikkakara. The police suspect that Anil Kumar hatched the conspiracy while Anoop mooted the idea of a honey trap. Shanifa, the lover of Rajesh, the second accused, got acquainted with Divakaran over phone and asked him to reach Aluva on October 24.

Divakaran left his home in Kollam in his car, which he handed over to a workshop at Kakkanad, and moved to Aluva in an autorickshaw. He was followed by Anil Kumar, Rajesh, Sanjay and Anoop in another vehicle. On the way to Aluva, Divakaran was abducted by the gang. He was beaten up brutally and strangled to death inside the car, the police said. Later, the gang disposed of his bags and dress in different parts of Kakkanad before dumping the body on the roadside at night and escaping to Ponkunnam. The inquest report revealed brutal assault.