STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Police: Kin offered Rs 50,000 to gangsters to kill Divakaran

Divakaran left his home in Kollam in his car, which he handed over to a workshop at Kakkanad, and moved to Aluva in an autorickshaw.

Published: 02nd November 2020 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The murder of Divakaran Nair, a 65-year-old belonging to Kollam, whose body was found in Kakkanad on October 25, was planned by a four-member gang hired by one of his relatives. The police said Anil Kumar, the relative, has been named the first accused in the case. He offered Rs 50,000 to the gang to commit the ‘honey trap’ murder. 

The operation was planned by Anoop, Rajesh S and Sanjay of Kottayam, and Shanifa of Kollam. While Shanifa, who called Divakaran to Kochi to meet her, was offered Rs  5,000, the male gangsters were offered Rs 15,000 each, the police said. The gang accepted a sum of Rs 50,000 in advance, and the investigation team suspects that more money was collected.Five persons, including Anil Kumar, have been arrested while the hunt is on for others.

“Anoop, who is still at large, is learnt to have accepted more money.,” said K B Jijimon, ACP, Thrikkakara. The police suspect that Anil Kumar hatched the conspiracy while Anoop mooted the idea of a honey trap. Shanifa, the lover of Rajesh, the second accused, got acquainted with Divakaran over phone and asked him to reach Aluva on October 24. 

Divakaran left his home in Kollam in his car, which he handed over to a workshop at Kakkanad, and moved to Aluva in an autorickshaw. He was followed by Anil Kumar, Rajesh, Sanjay and Anoop in another vehicle. On the way to Aluva, Divakaran was abducted by the gang. He was beaten up brutally and strangled to death inside the car, the police said. Later, the gang disposed of his bags and dress in different parts of Kakkanad before dumping the body on the roadside at night and escaping to Ponkunnam. The inquest report revealed brutal assault.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp