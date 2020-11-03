Brahmapuram plans hit more roadblocks

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) has floated separate tenders for new Waste to Energy (WTE) plants and biomining of one lakh cubic metre legacy waste, the process is yet to be completed.

The legal hassles over the management of Brahmapuram waste treatment plant has been a long-standing issue. Now, the pandemic is delaying the tendering process further. The proposed prosecution process by Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) for failing to complete the biomining of legacy waste is being delayed over a counter petition filed by the civic body.

“National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued another prosecution direction in 2016 and HC stayed the move following a petition moved by the Corporation. We are awaiting legal advice to move ahead with the current prosecution order. Quantity of legacy waste and accumulation of fresh waste needs to be reassessed. Besides, the condition of water in sewers nearby also has to be checked. Due to Covid, legal sampling of these materials are getting delayed,” said a KSPCB official.

Meanwhile, KSIDC’s tender process is yet to reach the final stage. “The sub-committee to verify the tender bids is yet to be formulated. The selection of committee members was halted since the announcement of lockdown,” said Kochi Corporation officials. On the other hand, the petition filed by GJ Eco Power, the contractor of the previous WTE plant, in the Kerala High Court against the Corporation’s decision to quash their contract is still pending final verdict.

“Our petition is still pending before the court. Though bids are submitted in the tendering process, we are hopeful of a turnaround,” said a representative of the firm. Earlier, the civic body defaulted the remittance of `13.30 crore fine imposed by National Green Tribunal (NGT) for non-compliance with Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 at the Brahmapuram plant.

The Thumboormuzhi model

Meanwhile, many residents associations are calling for the ‘Thumboormuzhi Model’ decentralised approach for treating the biodegradable waste across the city as a temporary solution. “Instead of passing the buck, these officials need to find a constructive solution to the issue. There is nothing really happening now, except more waste being dumped at Brahmapuram. They should consider refering to alternative models which are successfully being implemented in other parts of the state,” said Rangadasa Prabhu, president, EDDRAC

