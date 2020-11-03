STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corp to set up exclusive CFLTC for police force

It will be better for the health department if all of them are accommodated in one centre.

Published: 03rd November 2020 05:33 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The corporation has decided to set up a special Covid First-Line Treatment Centre (CFLTC) for the police force in the wake of the spike in Covid infections among the personnel. The CFLTC, which had been set up at the AJ Hall in Kaloor a few weeks ago, will be  handed over for accommodating the police personnel. “Due to the risk the police officers are being exposed to nowadays, several of them are testing positive for Covid.

It will be better for the health department if all of them are accommodated in one centre. For this, the corporation decided to allocate the CFLTC set up at the AJ Hall exclusively to the police personnel,” said Mayor Soumini Jain.

Meanwhile, the mayor also claimed that the corporation will become the first local body in the state to set up an exclusive CFLTC for police personnel. “We have set up several CFLTC centres for the public.

But the corporation will be the first local body to set up an exclusive CFLTC for police,” she said. According to Jain, the corporation’s willingness to hand over the CFLTC to the police force has been conveyed to Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar who is in charge of the Covid preventive steps in the district. 

