Faction feud deepens in BJP

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Exposing the deepening faction feud in the state BJP, veteran leader and national executive member of the party lashed out against state president K Surendran alleging that he was being sidelined.“I had supported Surendran to the president’s post, but he let me down after assuming charge. I feel like an elderly parent abandoned at an old age home by children.

I have stood by the ideology through out my career and served jail term twice during the Emergency. But now, people like me are forced to stay at home. Surendran is not answering my calls. Though he visited my home town Perumbavoor twice recently he did not contact me,” he said. The BJP ex-vice-president broke down while sharing his feelings to reporters.