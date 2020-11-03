Kochi’s second open gym sees many takers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The second open gym that was inaugurated adjacent to the JNI stadium on Kerala Piravi day got a warm reception. Ever since the project opened to the public, a large number of people are turning up to the gym, making it a popular fitness spot.Though the health department planned to set up the free open gym in the first quarter of the year, it got delayed by many months. This is the second open gym to come up in Kochi, the first one having been set up with the fund allocated by Hibi Eden, MP, at Chathiyath Road.

According to daily joggers, the new free open gym is a blessing. “Going to indoor gyms is a health threat now. The GCDA and the health department have done this project intending to help the public,” said Suresh Babu, a Kochi resident.

On its opening day, nearly 200 daily walkers used the facility which is set up near the southern entrance of the stadium. “JNI stadium is one of the important spots for fitness enthusiasts in the city. Earlier we had to bring gym equipment for workout. But now, almost all the equipment are available here,” said Vipin S, an youngster who used to workout at the JNI premises.

“Changes in lifestyle and food patterns are a major reason for several lifestyle diseases. Exercises can prevent such ailments to a great extent. Since several people visit the stadium for jogging, it will help them stay healthy” said V Saleem, chairman, GCDA, which provided nearly 1,000 sq ft of land for setting up the project.

Meanwhile, the health department which has spent nearly `4 lakh for the project is also planning to set up a similar facility at Attutheeram park near Piravom.“We have some other projects in the pipeline as well. Within a year, the district will have nearly five open gyms,” said a health officer.

