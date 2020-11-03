STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Managing asthma during a pandemic

 We are living through a tough time now. Amid a global pandemic that has already claimed many lives, we are trying to keep ourselves and our families safe.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: We are living through a tough time now. Amid a global pandemic that has already claimed many lives, we are trying to keep ourselves and our families safe.  If you are someone with low immunity or have a history of certain health conditions, especially respiratory illnesses like asthma, you need to take special care.

According to the Global Burden Disease Report, around 93 million people suffer from chronic respiratory illnesses in India, out of which around 37 million are asthmatics. India contributes to 11.1% of the global asthma burden, but it accounts for over 42% of all global asthma deaths. 

According to Dr Paramez, senior consultant and head of the department of pulmonology and Critical Care Lisie Hospital Cochin, treating an exacerbation will require going to the emergency care, which during a pandemic, means threat of exposure. So, the only way is to keep the asthma under control.   According Dr. Rajeev Narang, Consultant Pulmonologist,Dr. Narang’s Hospital, asthma patients are advised to take inhalers along. He adds that stopping the use of inhalers could put the patient at a higher risk of asthma attacks.

If your asthma is under control, instead of visiting a hospital, you may want to contact your doctor telephonically and update him/her about your progress. Asthmatics should avoid making any unscheduled visits to the clinic. Though asthma is associated with cough and breathlessness, fever is unusual. If you develop temperature, visit a doctor immediately. It is recommended to use an MDI with a spacer to relieve acute symptoms. In case the patient needs to use the nebulisers, ensure safe use as recommended by the doctor.

Asthma management tips
Never share inhalers with others.
Don’t stop medications or change your asthma treatment plan without talking to your doctor. 
Wash the inhalation devices regularly to keep them clean.
Asthmatics should follow the asthma action plan as recommended by their doctor.
Avoid your asthma triggers.
Take everyday precautions and maintain social distance.
Wear a mask at home if someone at home is ill

