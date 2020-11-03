STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six low floor buses begin service

After a long break caused by the pandemic outbreak, the KSRTC Ernakulam depot restarted low floor services to Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Published: 03rd November 2020 05:32 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After a long break caused by the pandemic outbreak, the KSRTC Ernakulam depot restarted low floor services to Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. The depot started six services, to and from Thiruvananthapuram, between 5am and 7am. Three buses will ply via Alappuzha while the remaining will take the Kottayam route.

According to district transport officer V M Thajudheen Sahib, the services via Alappuzha starts from 5am and those towards Kottaya starts from 5:30 am. “There will be a service every hour. At present, the plan is to conduct six services adhering to the Covid protocol,” says Thajudheen. Six buses will start from Thiruvananthapuram too.

Passengers who need to avail the services can book the tickets via the official website of KSRTC. KSRTC had suspended the KURTC low-floor AC services following Covid outbreak. The services used to earn an average of Rs 12 lakh for the corporation before the pandemic. However, the department is yet to finalise on conducting the service with or without air-conditioners. 

Better facilities for bus employees
Meanwhile, the KSRTC Ernakulam depot has decided to arrange sleeper facilities in repurposed buses for its employees. This is following the suo moto case registered by the Human Rights Panel about the pathetic state of the restroom facilities they have been using. “Sixteen employees can stay in the sleeper bus.  It has air conditioning, dining facility and drinking water besides lockers for securing valuables,” said Thajudheen.

At present, the KSRTC employees stay in a dilapidated building, which often witnesses flooding during rains. According to the District Transport Officer, the current building cannot be renovated. “The only option before the corporation now is to demolish the building and construct a new one. The current structure is too weak to stand any kind of renovation work,” said the official.The Ernakulam depot will also get renovated washrooms for garage workers and restrooms for female employees. The renovation work is being undertaken using the funds allotted by KSRTC managing director Biju Prabhakar.

