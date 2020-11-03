The adventure called life

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For Ashish Ben Ajay, a bank employee based in Kochi, reading has always been a favourite hobby. Though he is not really into writing, he tried writing a travelogue fiction in 2015 and it turned out to be one of the most popular thriller books in Malayalam. His debut book ‘307.47’ was released in December 2018 and is still a bestseller on Amazon and many bookstores. The young author is getting ready with a sequel to this book and will soon be releasing its English translation too.

‘307.47’ had a book within a book concept, where Abhishek Iyer, a bank employee is the male protagonist. The book was based on Ashish’s experiences during a journey. “The sequel will feature Abhishek and a few characters from ‘307.47’. The story deals with his past along with a few anecdotes I left untouched in the previous book. It has elements of mystery, horror and crime,” says Ashish. Kollam-based Dream Bookbindery published his debut book and will be publishing the sequel too.

Ashish says his only stint with writing earlier was winning a prize for Malayalam essay writing in the district youth festival. “ When I thought of writing a book, I wanted it to be in Malayalam.” The book was featured in ‘Top 100’ thrillers for two weeks on Amazon.

From the author

Ashish says that the thriller genre is catching up among Malayali readers. “There was a time when people loved reading books by Batten Bose and Kottayam Pushpanath. At some point the genre got sidelined. However, at the same time, Malayali readers were fascinated by Sherlock Holmes and Agatha Christie novels. The writers are competing with web series’ these days,” he says.