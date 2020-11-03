STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The world is their canvas!

The Talking Canvas, a Bengaluru-based brand is providing a canvas for children to express their creativity, while also making it a commercially-viable charity initiative

The Talking Canvas is a Bengaluru-based brand is providing a canvas for children to express their creativity. (Photo | Express)

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Everybody loves to see a little bit of art on everything - what we wear or where we live. Now, what if that involves a child’s creativity? The Talking Canvas, a Bengaluru-based brand is providing a canvas for children to express their creativity, while also making it a commercially-viable, charitable initiative.Co-founded by Thiruvananthapuram-based Anusha Stephen and Gisha Stephen, The Talking Canvas started two years ago, aiming to provide a platform to kids so that they can enhance, inspire as well as showcase their creativity. 

“Both my sister and I have always been creatively inclined. I noticed the benefits of art and creativity at my corporate workplace too. This inspired me to come out with a platform where kids get a canvas to express themselves,” says Anusha, the founder and CEO of the Talking Canvas.Two years ago, Anusha left behind her corporate job to take the plunge into the world of art. Gisha, the co-founder is a design genius with experience in graphic design and advertising spanning 20 years.

Line of products
For kids and by kids, The Talking Canvas is an online brand which sells DIY t-shirts that feature hand-drawn artworks by kids. The design team refines them before the shirts are printed. “The idea is not just limited to colouring, but also focuses on how kids imagine, so that we can push their creativity and bring it out on canvas,” says Anusha.

Kids from places like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata and Tamil Nadu participate in the doodle course and contests. Even though they largely sell online and through their website, they also sell through Toys “R” Us, a leading store chain for children’s toys around the world. “In the coming months, we are planning to do two more DIY art kits for kids. Our mission is to create a generation with the capability to churn out their own designs,” says Anusha. Find them @thetalkingcanvas.com

All from a child’s world
The designs range from distorted or disfigured images of animals and fairies. Their products also include stuffed toys which are hand-painted by kids. In addition to inspiring young artists, the brand also works towards empowering the underprivileged children, providing them with the art materials to follow their passion. Apart from the DIY t-shirts, they also offer a range of DIY art kits and doodle courses and contests done in collaboration with some of the best minds in the art field. The one-and-a-half month long doodle course also includes video-based art sessions where quality of products is also focused.

