All eyes on our winged friends

KOCHI: Kerala, with its abundant greenery and water bodies, is undoubtedly a haven for birds. In what sounds like the best news for bird watchers and enthusiasts, the survey for the Kerala Bird Atlas, an extensive citizen science bird project, concluded recently. Involving 1,000 birders, 25 NGOs, and 4,000 locations across the state, the project has systematically surveyed 10 per cent of Kerala, which spans a total area of 38,863 sq km.

According to Vishnupriyan Kartha K, secretary, Cochin Natural History Society, the Kerala birder fraternity decided to start a bird atlas in 2015. “However, we were uncertain about the commitment required. The team had surveyed over 95 per cent of identified locations during the dry season (January-March). The incessant floods over the past few years during the wet season (July-September) and the pandemic restricted coverage to just over 80 per cent of locations,” he said.

At present, the data collected is being analysed. Once ready, it is expected to generate new insights into the state’s bird community, Vishnupriyan said. “Until now, no extensive data about the state’s birds were available. The Kerala Bird Atlas will be a gamechanger,” he said.Another important aspect of the project was that it was a ‘citizen science project’.

“By repeating this process every 10 years or so, it will be possible for us to scientifically document changes in the distribution and abundance of birds in the state over a period of time. For example, during the survey, we found that many habitats have either disappeared completely or changed forms,” said Vishnupriyan. According to Praveen J, one of the state coordinators of the project, similar ornithological works were carried out in western countries before. “However, to execute such a project in a mountainous and tropical state that houses some of the most impenetrable forests in the world is a commendable job. The Kerala Forest Department was very supportive, which made the execution of the project possible,” Praveen said.

BIRD’S EYE VIEW

Current distribution of approximately 150 bird species found in Kerala

Consolidated distribution of bird communities

Predicted distribution of bird communities in the next 25 years under different climate and land-use change scenarios

Predicted distribution of certain key species in declining and increasing bird communities in the next 25 years