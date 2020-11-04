Cut out for great things

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Though a financial analyst by profession, Kottayam-native Akhil Muralidharan’s love for art has been a constant throughout his life. Active in drawing and art from schooldays, Akhil developed a great love for ‘paper cutting art’ three years ago. He is now actively immersed in the creative process, where he carves even faces quite accurately.

According to Akhil, it takes anywhere between 10 minutes and six hours to complete a paper-cut art piece, depending on the theme. “Portraits require around 3-6 hours. However, logos, name or addresses are done in 10 minutes or so,” he says. Gujarat-based artist Parth Kothekar, who’s a certified paper cutting artist, was Akhil’s inspiration.“I met him on Instagram and interacted with him. Later, I started watching YouTube videos and slowly learned more about it,” adds Akhil. He affirms that it was hard to get perfection in the initial stages. “I started by doing small figures like fruits. I shifted to portraits once I got better at it,” he says.

According to Akhil, the artwork can be done on any form of paper - like a tissue paper ordrawing paper. “I’m currently working on a drawing paper of 130 GSM. Patience is the key. The entire work will have to be redone if you make the wrong move,” he says.Akhil’s celebrity portraits have won him a lot of followers.

Apart from Mohanlal and K S Chithra, he also makes cuttings of mythological figures like Krishna and Radha, that were always confined to murals. Akhil also enjoys pencil carving, wall painting, leaf carving, and pencil drawing.

Akhil also offers free tutorial classes on paper cutting on his YouTube channel. “Around 200 people from all over India have already benefited from my channel,” he says.

Find his work on the YouTube channel ‘We4 Art’