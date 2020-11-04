Honey, it’s a trap!

Arun M By

KOCHI: Two honey trapping cases were reported in Kochi in just a week’s time. While a few of the victims come out and report their perpetrators, many suffer through the loss and trauma, fearing the shame. TNIE looks at two controversial cases and the usual modus operandi

Arya Mulayamkottil, a 25-year-old woman hailing from Inchathotty near Kothamangalam, was working at a DTP centre in Muvattuppuzha. During the pandemic, she lost her job, pushing her to find alternative ways to earn some cash. Aiming to amass a huge amount, she hatched a ‘honey trap’ plot with her friend Ashwin, 19. The duo planned to ensnare the owner of the shop where Arya was employed in Muvattupuzha.

Arya called the shop owner, a youngster, to a lodge in Kothamangalam on the afternoon of October 27. She claimed it was for a party she organised to celebrate the new job she got in Angamaly. When the youth reached the room, he was stripped, after which, Ashwin clicked his half-naked photographs with Arya. The duo blackmailed the shop owner, threatening to release the photographs on social media if he didn’t pay them Rs 4 lakh.

When the victim informed them that he didn’t have that kind of money on him, they took him to a car, where three other accused joined Arya and Ashwin. They snatched the victim’s debit card and withdrew Rs 35,000 from his bank account. When the car reached Kottapadi, the victim somehow managed to escape and alerted the local residents. Subsequently, the accused were arrested.

“Arya is the prime accused in this case and her motive was to extort money from the victim. This is her first criminal record. The other gang members, including her friend Ashwin, have a history of being involved with several crimes in the past. So far, nine people have been arrested in this case,” said Anil B Rawther, inspector, Kothamangalam police.

Modus operandi

Honey trap gangs target people with good financial status. The female members of the gang get acquainted with the victims over phone conversations and develop a good relationship. Subsequently, they lure the victim to a hotel or house in their control. Soon, the other gang members enter the scene, physically assault as well as robb the victim. Nude photographs with the woman member will be clicked and used for blackmailing.