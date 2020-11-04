Honeytrap: Kin turns perpetrator in murder case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Shanifa, a Kollam native, was accused in a honey trap case that culminated in the murder of Divakaran Nair, 65, whose body was found from Kakkanad on October 25. The crime was planned and executed by Anil Kumar, a relative of the deceased.

The operation was planned by the four-member gang comprising Anoop, Rajesh S, Sanjay, and Shanifa. The remuneration offered to Shanifa, who invited Divakaran Nair to Kochi for a meeting, was only Rs 5,000.

On the other hand, the male gang members were offered Rs 15,000 each. Like Arya, Shanifa also joined the gang for some easy money.

“As directed by Anil Kumar, she called the victim to Kochi. She constantly contacted him from Malappuram, without any direct involvement. We believe she wasn’t aware of the gang’s real intentions,” said an officer. So far, the investigation team has arrested five accused. “A detailed interrogation of the accused is underway,” said K B Jijimon, ACP, Thrikkakara.

