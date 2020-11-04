STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KMRL completes piling works of viaduct from Petta to SN Junction

30% physical progress achieved, hope to complete stretch by Nov 2021: MD

Published: 04th November 2020 04:22 AM

The work of Panamkutty bridge across the Poorna river, which is a part of Kochi Metro Rail Limited’s Tripunithura extension plan, is progressing at a rapid pace | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Covid-19 has not affected the ongoing work as per the extension plans of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), said Managing Director Alkesh Kumar Sharma on Tuesday. He expressed hope the work on the proposed extension will be completed within the deadline. Sharma also conducted a site visit on Tuesday and assessed the progress of various works.“KMRL has completed piling of the viaduct from Petta to SN Junction, under Phase 1 (A) of Kochi Metro. A total of 259 viaduct piles have been completed and piling for the SN Junction metro station is over. So far, KMRL has achieved 30 per cent physical progress on the stretch and hopes to complete the stretch by next November,” said Sharma.

He also inspected the construction work at the Panamkutty Bridge and urged the contractor to speed it up. Top KMRL officials accompanied Sharma during the site inspection. Phase 1 (A) extension of Kochi Metro consists of two stretches, the first from Petta to SN Junction, including two stations — Vadakkekotta and SN Junction. As part of the extension, the Panamkutty Bridge along the proposed stretch will also be reconstructed. The total estimated cost of the work is `299.87 crore. 

Phase 1 (B) extension from SN Junction to Tripunithura includes work on one metro station (Tripunithura Terminal) near the Tripunithra railway station for `162.98 crore. The tender for the stretch from SN Junction to Tripunithura Terminal was invited in May and was awarded to KEC-VNC JV in the shortest time period — 20 days. The work commenced in September and so far, KMRL has completed seven piles on the stretch.  

“The reconstruction of Panamkutty bridge is also progressing fast. As part of preparatory works in line with the Phase I extension from Petta to Tripunithura, KMRL is constructing an additional two-lane bridge with a footpath, which will convert the stretch into a four-lane corridor once completed,” said a KMRL statement issued here. The bridge consists of five spans. The total length is 250m, in which around 70m is over the Poorna river. The approximate cost of construction (excluding land acquisition) is `17.2 crore and the expected completion date is December.

