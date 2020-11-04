STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Montessori school to offer full scholarships

Covid may be over next year, but the impact of the pandemic will be felt for much longer, says the office-bearers. 

Published: 04th November 2020 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

schools reopening

Representational image (PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Freethinking School, in association with Vikram Sarabhai Science Foundation, Kakkanad, which provides Montessori-based experiential learning to children aged 2.5 to six years, is offering scholarships up to 100 per cent for children based on their family’s earning capability. These scholarships are being offered for the 2021-22 academic year when schools are expected to reopen.

“These are turbulent times. There has been job losses and salary cuts. We want to ensure that children don’t lose out. To support the parents and offer continuity, we will ensure that 45 per cent of our students will benefit from thescholarships,” said Suchitra Shyjinth, managing trustee of Vikram Sarabhai Science Foundation. 

Montessori is one of the most-affected education sectors during the pandemic, not only from an institutional revenue standpoint but also from that of a student who is losing valuable years of early education. Covid may be over next year, but the impact of the pandemic will be felt for much longer, says the office-bearers. 

“The early years of childhood form the basis of intelligence, personality, social behaviour, and capacity to learn and nurture oneself as an adult. Ninety percent of brain development in a child happens by the age of six, hence these are critical years and the Montessori programme is the most scientific method that caters to the developmental needs of the child,” said Sandy Philip, founder and director of The Freethinking School.  

The vision of the school is to take Montessori to the masses The school was started six years ago and has 3 branches in Bengaluru and one in Kochi currently.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp