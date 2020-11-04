‘Plan to give 5L pearl spot seeds a year’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The fisheries department aims to distribute five lakh pearl spot seedlings in a bid to improve the income of fish farmers, said Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma. Speaking after inaugurating the pearl spot hatchery at the Edakochi fish farm, the minister said there has been a drop in fish production in inland water bodies due to adverse factors.

“The government aims to improve fish production by helping fish farmers adopt modern farming techniques and providing quality fish seedlings from hatcheries,” she said.

The department provided 12 breeding and four rearing tanks to the hatchery.