The story of our history

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For this group of techies, there is more to history than dates. While myths, legends and facts are often shadowed by contrasting narratives, the welfare organisation of IT employees in Kerala, Prathidhwani, wanted to extract facts and reiterate them in a way that helps and inspires Keralites. They chose to unveil the history of the state through the eyes of artists, on Kerala Piravi, November 1. The video ‘Keraleeyam’ is also history 101 for the youth, say the creators.

Apart from explorer Vasco Da Gama arriving on the shores of Kerala to the Dutch East India Company establishing links for trade, the video also features Kunjali Marikkar, Marthandavarma, the Battle of Kulachal and Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja. The scope of ‘Keraleeyam’ goes beyond historical figures, to deep social stratifications in the 19th century based on caste system, followed by the renaissance movement. Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker, Sree Narayana Guru, Ayyankali, Mookuthi Viplavam and the Vaikom satyagraha, are featured in detail.

“There were innumerable events that shaped present-day Kerala. We made a list comprising primary ones and assigned the same to each artist. The intention was not to solely infuse historical events, but to find interlinking events and channel them into a story. Freedom struggle and dispelling toxic norms were most common in the events,” said Binoy Xavier, joint secretary of Prathidwani Kochi and the screenwriter of ‘Keraleeyam’.

The techies conducted weekly meetings on Zoom to ensure connectivity of the events they were in charge of. “Historians have different accounts of narratives. For example, there are uncertainties on how Pazhassi Raja died. We’ve avoided such circumstances,” he said. The major reason for choosing this format and depicting history without modern interpretations was to inform the current generation who are oblivious to Kerala’s versatile past. Most of them equate history solely to the British invasion. This video communicates more on the people who’ve shaped Kerala,” he adds.

While Babu Zacharias Pala narrated the visual presentation, artists Bipin M K, Gopika P, Mittu Hari Bose, Vaisakh Krishnan, Vinod Pillai and Viswadas K P brought the characters to life. Sreedhar R Menon compiled the background score and Pyarelal ensured seamless editing with Bibin Ramapuram, Bibee Audio Lab. Watch the video on YouTube channel Prathidhwani