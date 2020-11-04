STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

The story of our history

The techies conducted weekly meetings on Zoom to ensure connectivity of the events they were in charge of.

Published: 04th November 2020 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For this group of techies, there is more to history than dates. While myths, legends and facts are often shadowed by contrasting narratives, the welfare organisation of IT employees in Kerala, Prathidhwani, wanted to extract facts and reiterate them in a way that helps and inspires Keralites. They chose to unveil the history of the state through the eyes of artists, on Kerala Piravi, November 1. The video ‘Keraleeyam’ is also history 101 for the youth, say the creators. 

Apart from explorer Vasco Da Gama arriving on the shores of Kerala to the Dutch East India Company establishing links for trade, the video also features Kunjali Marikkar, Marthandavarma, the Battle of Kulachal and Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja. The scope of ‘Keraleeyam’ goes beyond historical figures, to deep social stratifications in the 19th century based on caste system, followed by the renaissance movement. Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker, Sree Narayana Guru, Ayyankali, Mookuthi Viplavam and the Vaikom satyagraha, are featured in detail. 

“There were innumerable events that shaped present-day Kerala. We made a list comprising primary ones and assigned the same to each artist. The intention was not to solely infuse historical events, but to find interlinking events and channel them into a story. Freedom struggle and dispelling toxic norms were most common in the events,” said Binoy Xavier, joint secretary of Prathidwani Kochi and the screenwriter of ‘Keraleeyam’.

The techies conducted weekly meetings on Zoom to ensure connectivity of the events they were in charge of. “Historians have different accounts of narratives. For example, there are uncertainties on how Pazhassi Raja died. We’ve avoided such circumstances,” he said. The major reason for choosing this format and depicting history without modern interpretations was to inform the current generation who are oblivious to Kerala’s versatile past. Most of them equate history solely to the British invasion. This video communicates more on the people who’ve shaped Kerala,” he adds. 

While Babu Zacharias Pala narrated the visual presentation, artists Bipin M K, Gopika P, Mittu Hari Bose, Vaisakh Krishnan, Vinod Pillai and Viswadas K P brought the characters to life. Sreedhar R Menon compiled the background score and Pyarelal ensured seamless editing with Bibin Ramapuram, Bibee Audio Lab. Watch the video on YouTube channel Prathidhwani

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp