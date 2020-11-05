Be a farmer for a day!

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Even when he had a surplus of Pokkali rice ready to be harvested, Nandakumar V M, a farmer based in Panangad, Kochi, had too much to worry about.

Published: 05th November 2020 05:18 AM

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Even when he had a surplus of Pokkali rice ready to be harvested, Nandakumar V M, a farmer based in Panangad, Kochi, had too much to worry about. The long sheath-variety that stands in water is unsuitable for machine-aided harvest and Covid has created a shortage of hands. But, this 65-year-old did not give up. Instead, he decided to take the unconventional route forward.

The sexagenarian has launched a “Farmer-a-day” campaign for individuals and groups interested to learn about paddy cultivation. A group of 50 participants can join him for the harvest for eight days, starting Thursday.  “We need over 500 workers to harvest the Pokkali rice cultivated across 20 acres. We need at least 20 people to reap an acre of paddy. This drove me to think of such a campaign. I have managed to arrange around 40 traditional farmers who will assist the participants. Once the rice is ripe, it has to be harvested within a week. If not, everything will be ruined due to poor soil strength,” he says. 

Nandakumar V M

Since he announced the campaign details on social media on Monday, he has been receiving calls from individuals and groups from across Kerala. Along with the harvest session that goes on for four hours, the participants will receive a class on ‘back to farming’, traditional brunch, mini boating and a souvenir. Participation is free of cost,” said  Nandakumar.    

Many professionals and support groups have already called him. Though I have no prior experience in farming, I’m really excited about this endeavour. When I shared the information as my status, many reached out wanting to participate,” said Dev Hariharan, an IT professional from Thiruvananthapuram. “We already have a special scheme for Pokkali farmers. The rice itself is a value addition and has huge brand value. If the farmers consortium approach us with a plan, we can provide them aid upto Rs 60 lakh,”said agriculture minister VS Sunil Kumar.  

Better days to come
Nandakumar’s family has been farming since 1956 and often suffers a loss due to lack of manual labour. “The consecutive loss has forced me to reduce the area of farming. With help from Subhiksha Keralam project, I scaled up the quantity and received good results. Luckily, Covid didn’t impact cultivation and the weather was good. In fact, many have already approached me seeking seeds. Once the harvest is over, we will venture into prawn farming,” he says. Contact Nandakumar on 9446339633.

