BSNL yet to take a decision on launch of 4G network in Kochi

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Getting a 4G connection in the city using your Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)SIM card is not going to happen in the nearby future. Though the BSNL decided to launch 4G service in Perumbavoor last week, the BSNL is clueless on launching the service in the city regarded as the commercial capital of the state.

If the spectrum allotment to extend the 4G network was cited as the reason, the amendments made by the Centre in the procurement of machines resulted in stalling the project. “As per the Centre’s decision, Chinese companies are barred from participating in the tendering process. Since it was a global tender, Indian companies have to qualify to participate in the tendering process. But unfortunately, the companies are yet to qualify for the same. The talks are going on in full swing but so far no decision has been taken in this regard. We can’t set a deadline for upgrading the towers into 4G,” said a BSNL official.

According to him, only software upgradation is happening across the state. “ Several mobile towers are compatible with 4G. It only needs software and certificate upgradation. However, most of them are situated in the rural areas. In the city, we don’t have a single tower which can be upgraded to 4G. Government intervention is inevitable to help the BSNL and its customers,” said the official.

“ The revenue that we received from the customers is coming down drastically. Many of them are porting their numbers. Some have complained of slow network speed which forced them to use the porting facility,” said another BSNL employee.