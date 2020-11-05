Cochin Shipyard donates ambulances to General Hospital

KOCHI: The Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) has provided two basic life support ambulances to the Ernakulam General Hospital. CSL chairman and managing director Madhu S Nair handed over the keys of the ambulances to General Hospital superintendent Dr A Anitha at a function held here, adhering to the Covid protocol. The CSL had earlier provided the hospital with three minivans for its palliative care centre. CSL has been investing considerable amount under its CSR activities in the General Hospital for the benefit of poor and marginalised.
