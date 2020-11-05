STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Food for your senses

Merry Rajan, an advertising employee based in Bengaluru, always had a fervour for food styling, which she has now developed into an interesting new career

Published: 05th November 2020 05:17 AM

By Gautham S 
Express News Service

KOCHI: The pandemic and the subsequent lockdown gave ample time for many to explore alternative career paths and hobbies. Merry Rajan, an advertising employee based in Bengaluru, always had a fervour for food styling. She came down to her husband’s house in Kottayam after the pandemic outbreak and used the time effectively for food styling and started uploading photos on her Instagram profile. However, little did she know that soon, her career would shift towards her passion. 

“We used to have a lot of social gatherings in Bengaluru. I was always interested in food styling and preparing the table during such events,” says Merry. Many started appreciating her craft after she showcased her art on social media. “I was not inclined to photography. But after my friends and followers told me I have an eye for detail, I thought why not explore it,” quips Merry. 

Now, Merry even has a few clients in her new profession. “Though the industry is down, many food brands, small scale businesses and home chefs are trying to market their products through social media platforms. All they want is quality styling and photographs at a budget-friendly cost. So hiring freelancers are their best option nowadays,” she says.  

“Food should be attractive. You eat with your eyes first. If the styling is perfect, photography becomes effortless.”Merry has also ventured into recipe development, video shoots and product styling. Find her on instagram @roundgoesmerry

Simple Keto Egg breakfast

Ingredients
● 2 eggs
● Oil of choice
● Salt and pepper to taste
● Pepperoni slices(cold-cuts)
● Half avocado
● A few drops of lemon juice

Method
● Place a ring-shaped open container on the pan. Line the pan and the ring with oil. Allow the pan to heat, and the 
oil to sizzle.  
● Crack an egg into the ring. Add salt and pepper to it as per taste. Place pepperoni slices on the pan simultaneously.
● Stir the egg mixture within the ring to create a marbled effect. 
● Meanwhile, mash the avocado with salt to taste and a few drops of lemon juice and set aside.
● After six minutes to ten minutes, depending on the consistency you want to be cooked, set the fried egg from the ring on a serving plate. (repeat the same with the other egg)
● Place the pepperoni slices on top, and a dollop of the avocado paste. 
Add parsley or dill leaves to garnish.

Chef Cinu Chandran
Based in Dubai, Chef Cinu is official judge for Master Chef India, 2020, and a lover of healthy recipes

