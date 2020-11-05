The story does get better

Deena Theresa By

KOCHI: Auro, George and the calling bell, three protagonists who face an unexpected antagonist, loneliness. This plot twist forms the crux of brand team D457’s short film #TheStoryGetsBetter. Auro is your run-of-the-mill millennial who spends the lockdown with George, his four-legged cat companion. For many of us, the pandemic-induced lockdown was a dark place that we do not want to revisit. We spent a good chunk of our lives online, reconnecting with old friends, checking in on lifelong mates and even acquainting ourselves with strangers. Nevertheless, humans are social animals and solitude can wreck one’s state of mind. #TheStoryGetBetter precisely aspires to broach the same topic, through a witty, heart-touching narrative.

For Auro, every day was beginning to look the same, replete with writer’s block (quite problematic, given the fact that he writes for a living), overbearing news channels, food delivery services, yearning for his girlfriend’s arrival,boredom and playtime with George, .“The short film was primarily created for Dunzo, an online delivery app we work for. The concept was brought to light by Sai Ganesh, our marketing lead. As a team, we really missed working together; it was my first time spending months isolated and it wasn’t easy. We spoke to each other and realised that loneliness was a massive predicament for several people during the lockdown,” says Munz TDT, director of the video and vocalist of south Indian metal band The Down Troddence.

The love in little things

The short film has meticulously explored feel-good details. Like George clumsily knocking objects down as he walks around, Auro giving up on playing ball, pictures of his favourite, invincible sportspersons, Auro counting days and growing impatient, and his long wait for his girlfriend who has been in quarantine.

“Creating a 3D video is laborious. Between scripting, screenplay, storyboarding, direction, character modelling, animation, lighting and rendering, our team has spent months on this project. Sanooj K S, our one-man army, must be credited for everything 3D. He has done a commendable job,” explains Munz.

“In his disorganised life, Auro’s sole companion is George. Once he figures out the app, the calling bell, the delivery person becomes the third character, a new feeling. While the viewer assumes Auro to be a lazy character, a spin at the end reveals more about his life,” adds Munz.

The short film ends on a note about the loneliest generation, aggravated by the pandemic. It asks you to reach out, connect often and spend more time with your loved ones. Call someone. Tell them at #TheStoryGetsBetter.You can watch on the YouTube channel Dunzo.