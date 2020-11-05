Wedding bells for three girls of Mahila Mandiram

Anu Kuruvilla By

KOCHI: Amrutha, Maheshwari and Sangeetha are no longer orphans since all three got families of their own when they got married on Wednesday. The duo, all in their early 20s, are the inmates of Government Mahila Mandiram at Champakara and have been living at the home since they reached there when they turned 18.

“This is the 15th wedding taking place at the home, which moved into the new building at Champakara in 2000 and the second multiple one,” said Beena S R, superintendent of the Mahila Mandiram.

“Widows, divorced, deserted and destitute women above 18 years who have nobody to look after will be admitted to the Mahila Mandiram. The intake capacity of the home is 25 and at present, we have 23,” said Beena. According to her, the home has been able to marry off the girls with the funds provided by the Department of Social Justice. “Each girl gets Rs 1 lakh, which is used to buy wedding sari and ornaments,” said Beena.

“The grooms approached the home after they came across newspaper articles about them,” she added. “The data of every prospective groom is vetted by an officer appointed for this purpose by the department,” said Beena .

“The corporation provided the sumptuous wedding lunch while the district administration provided clothes to all the inmates for the wedding,” said Beena. “The grooms are from Kozhikode and Palakkad,” she said. The ceremony held at nearby Gandharva temple.