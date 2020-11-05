STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Wedding bells for three girls of Mahila Mandiram

Amrutha, Maheshwari and Sangeetha are no longer orphans since all three got families of their own when they got married on Wednesday.

Published: 05th November 2020 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Mayor Soumini Jain with the newly wed couple during their marriage at  Vaishnava Gandharva Swamy Temple at Champakkara | A sanesh

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Amrutha, Maheshwari and Sangeetha are no longer orphans since all three got families of their own when they got married on Wednesday. The duo, all in their early 20s, are the inmates of Government Mahila Mandiram at Champakara and have been living at the home since they reached there when they turned 18. 

“This is the 15th wedding taking place at the home, which moved into the new building at Champakara in 2000 and the second multiple one,” said Beena S R, superintendent of the Mahila Mandiram. 

“Widows, divorced, deserted and destitute women above 18 years who have nobody to look after will be admitted to the Mahila Mandiram. The intake capacity of the home is 25 and at present, we have 23,” said Beena. According to her, the home has been able to marry off the girls with the funds provided by the Department of Social Justice. “Each girl gets Rs 1 lakh, which is used to buy wedding sari and ornaments,” said Beena. 

“The grooms approached the home after they came across newspaper articles about them,” she added. “The data of every prospective groom is vetted by an officer appointed for this purpose by the department,” said Beena .

“The corporation provided the sumptuous wedding lunch while the district administration provided clothes to all the inmates for the wedding,” said Beena. “The grooms are from Kozhikode and Palakkad,” she said. The ceremony held at nearby Gandharva temple.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahila Mandiram
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp