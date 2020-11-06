Ernakulam district reports 749 new Covid cases, 1,288 recoveries

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Thursday reported 749 new Covid-19 cases, of whom 519 people got infected through local contact. The new patients included seven healthcare workers, three CISF personnel and 10 migrant workers.

Multiple cases were reported from Thirkkakara, Fort Kochi, Vengoor, Edathala, Rayamangalam, Tripunithura, Palluruthy, Mattanchery, Thuravoor, Kalamassery, Koovapady, Muvattupuzha and Angamaly.

In a huge relief, 1,288 Covid patients recovered on the day. A total of 11,788 patients are currently undergoing treatment for Covid in the district.