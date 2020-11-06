Feels like office again!

Gautham S By

KOCHI: Though the pandemic didn’t do much damage to the IT industry, it brought a change to the work culture as most employees started working from home. However, this may be uncomfortable for freshers, as they will miss out on routine training and hands-on learning. This is where Neonicz Academy, started by city-based techie couple Arun R S Chandran and Archa Arun, and their partner Gurulingayya Math, comes into the picture.

“More than organisational skills, what freshers require is remote working capability. They have to adapt to the work-from-home scenario. We focus on nurturing their skills to help them survive in the new working scenario,” says Arun, who is the lead trainer and also the co-founder of the startup which has its presence in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Bengaluru.

“I train freshers in many colleges and I realised that most students aren’t aware of new technology in their field. Along with theoretical background, students must also be familiar with the practical work environment,” says Arun. The academy had conducted some free webinars and a coding challenge to select the first batch to their academy.

“We selected 20 candidates first, to give them quality training. This would be hard with more freshers in the batch,” says Arun. The duration was three months. “Around 90 per cent of the youngsters who completed the course got placed in different companies. We divided them into teams to shape their remote communication skills,” says Arun.

The training for the second batch will start on November 20. The batch has students from different parts of the country. “The course would also prepare them to start working in a company from day one without undergoing training,” adds Arun.

