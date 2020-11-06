Playing with fire

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Every Diwali, the streets around us resonate with the loud boom of firecrackers bursting and children cheering as they celebrate the festival of lights.

But behind this joyful commotion, there are many gunpowder-stained hands that work day and night crafting these firecrackers, pushing through months of effort, hoping for a profitable season.

But this year, the pandemic has dampened their spark too. As many as 500 traditional labourers are employed in nearly 20 licensed firecracker manufacturing units across Nanniyode, Pacha, Alampara and Anakuzhy in Thiruvananthapuram.

Their workforce mostly includes elderly women who earn as low as Rs 170 for every 1000 crackers they make. The influx of Chinese alternatives have made things worse for them. Through his lens, TNIE’s B P Deepu captures the melancholy in their days, as a bleak festival season awaits.