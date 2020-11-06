STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Remembering Nirbhaya

The song has already garnered over 1.5 lakh views on Facebook and over 55,000 views on YouTube, with many celebrities and viewers praising concept.

A scene from the music album

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: The 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape shook the entire country. Four convicts were executed in March 2020, bringing justice to the victim and her family. City-based director Sidhin T T Dharan recently created a music album titled ‘Nirbhaya’ to commemorate her, released by Jagathy Sreekumar Entertainments in association with Sai Productions.

The song has already garnered over 1.5 lakh views on Facebook and over 55,000 views on YouTube, with many celebrities and viewers praising concept.  “The violence still continues. The Hathras incident was the most recent one. Justice was served in Nirbhaya’s case as the four convicts were hanged.

Sidhin and Rajkumar

This is an ode to many Nirbhayas,” says Sidhin. The song sung by Shweta Mohan was composed by Stephen Devassy. The song was written by Girish Nakod in Hindi and was shot at Chitranjali Studio.
“We wanted the song to get a nationwide reach. That’s why we chose a Hindi song.

Since it has dark undertones, we painted the background in black, and lighting was done accordingly,” adds Sidhin, who is also the managing partner of Jagathy Sreekumar Entertainments. National award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad handled the editing and Binnendra Menon cranked the camera.

Jagathy Sreekumar’s son Rajkumar has also acted in the album. Sidhin adds that the responses of the viewers are overwhelming. “Many women in India are facing atrocities. Maximum punishment should be given in such cases so people will refrain from abusing women,” says Rajkumar.

