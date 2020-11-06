STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sportz Village programme for kids proves runaway hit

According to the firm, the programme has garnered the trust of more than 1,200 parents in a short period.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid pandemic has tremendously altered our lifestyle as well. Children are no different. They have been confined within their homes. It was after taking into consideration the fact that special plans are necessary to help them that the Sportz Village developed a special programme called Active Club, for children between the ages of four and 19. Through this fitness and skill-based programme, Sportz Village aims to keep children physically active in the comfort of their own homes and nurture their sports journey.

According to the firm, the programme has garnered the trust of more than 1,200 parents in a short period. “Children’s health and fitness have always been a prime focus for us. Sportz Village’s objective is to motivate the children to stay fit and active. With the Active Club programme, we aim to revolutionise the way fitness and sports can be part of a child’s routine by making home their new playground. Since its inception, the Active Club programme received an overwhelming response,with 744 registrations. The instructor-led sessions not only help children become physically active and emotionally happy but also allow them to interact with their peers. We are confident that through the programme, we will continue to spread the magic of sports,” said Saumil Majmudar, co-founder, CEO and managing director, Sportz Village.

TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

