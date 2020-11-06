STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Take a Break’ may have to wait

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The deadline of the ‘Take a Break’ project under which 237 public toilets will be constructed or renovated at various places in the district, is likely to get extended in view of the upcoming local body polls. The project was scheduled to be completed by December 2020. 

With the poll notification expected this week, the implementation of the project, for which tenders have been floated, may be extended to next year. Jointly launched by the district administration, Suchitwa Mission and local bodies in Ernakulam district, 237 toilets will be constructed or renovated under the project. In Kochi Corporation limits, eight toilets will be constructed/renovated while five each were allotted to municipalities and two each to panchayats.

“We are trying our best to stick to the December deadline. In case, if the municipal secretaries and local body officers get engaged with the election process, the implementation may get extended till February 2021. The plan is to complete the project wherein the local bodies can use money from the annual Plan Fund or its own funds, finance commission grants, or through corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds,” said P H Shine, Ernakulam district coordinator of the Shuchitwa Mission.

The local bodies were asked to identify the toilet complexes in their respective areas that can be renovated. During the renovation, some toilets will be remodelled, depending on the available space, by including features like feeding room, dressing room and sanitary napkin- vending machines.

“In many cities and towns, the local bodies have already conveyed the difficulty to identify new spots because of the non-availability of land. In such areas, our focus will be to identify existing toilet blocks which can be renovated. It will be modified and installed with better hygienic facilities,” said Shine.

The Shuchitwa Mission is also looking into the possibility of tying up with Kudumbashree Mission for the proper maintenance of the buildings. To avoid collection of user fee, the possibility of renting out space for facilities like ATM will also be considered, the officer said.

