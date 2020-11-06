STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Tulip to train youngsters in applied skills

The economy has plunged into irrepairable losses and a shrinking job market. Covid-19 has also jeopardised the efficient utilisation of India’s backbone, the youth.

Published: 06th November 2020 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For those graduating during the pandemic months, their educational milestone couldn’t have come at a worse time. The economy has plunged into irrepairable losses and a shrinking job market. Covid-19 has also jeopardised the efficient utilisation of India’s backbone, the youth.

To tide over such a situation and simultaneously inculcate in youngsters the intricacies of urban development, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has launched ‘The Urban Learning Internship Programme (TULIP) in association with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). TULIP intends to match opportunities in urban local bodies (ULB) and smart cities with the learning needs of fresh graduates.

In the city, the Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) awaits interns to provide insight into policy formulation and implementation. The first-of-its-kind initiative has already trained three interns with CSML. “We’ve smart roads, bridges, hospitals and other infrastructure projects ongoing as part of CSML. The interns will receive good exposure in urban functions and development, which will help them in their future endeavours.

Orienting them towards urban governance and projects such as the smart roads will be imperative to their future,” said Jafar Malik, CEO of CSML. CSML is primarily looking for civil, and electrical engineering, design and architecture graduates apart from those well-versed in IT, finance, social sector and environmental issues. “Nearly Rs 70 croreworth of projects are being implemented. Delegating work also helps us identify persons best suited to tackle tasks.

They will also be involved in planning DPRs (detailed project reports) and understanding the role of stakeholders. Eventually, they’ll be certified for the work contributed,” he said. The internship can last from six weeks to six months and can accommodate up to 25 graduates in each field. According to Jafar, the opportunity will pose challenges, thereby training fresh graduates in a practical environment. Balanced urban development is the need of the hour. “Sanctioning schemes, developing and designing drain ducts, cycle tracks and executing other functions will be included,” he added.Graduates can apply on https://internship.aicte-india.org.

How TULIP benefits smart cities and ULBS
Gain short term talent to assist current employees and increase productivity
Evaluate a potential future employee and create a pipeline for candidates
Increase diversity and develop a pool of candidates with special skills
Build local community capacities
Strengthen relationships with local universities

How TULIP benefits interns
Gain an insider and realistic view of the urban governance system and acquire hands-on work experience
Integrate academic coursework with practical application and skill development
Network with professionals in the field of interest

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp