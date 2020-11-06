Tulip to train youngsters in applied skills

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For those graduating during the pandemic months, their educational milestone couldn’t have come at a worse time. The economy has plunged into irrepairable losses and a shrinking job market. Covid-19 has also jeopardised the efficient utilisation of India’s backbone, the youth.

To tide over such a situation and simultaneously inculcate in youngsters the intricacies of urban development, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has launched ‘The Urban Learning Internship Programme (TULIP) in association with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). TULIP intends to match opportunities in urban local bodies (ULB) and smart cities with the learning needs of fresh graduates.

In the city, the Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) awaits interns to provide insight into policy formulation and implementation. The first-of-its-kind initiative has already trained three interns with CSML. “We’ve smart roads, bridges, hospitals and other infrastructure projects ongoing as part of CSML. The interns will receive good exposure in urban functions and development, which will help them in their future endeavours.

Orienting them towards urban governance and projects such as the smart roads will be imperative to their future,” said Jafar Malik, CEO of CSML. CSML is primarily looking for civil, and electrical engineering, design and architecture graduates apart from those well-versed in IT, finance, social sector and environmental issues. “Nearly Rs 70 croreworth of projects are being implemented. Delegating work also helps us identify persons best suited to tackle tasks.

They will also be involved in planning DPRs (detailed project reports) and understanding the role of stakeholders. Eventually, they’ll be certified for the work contributed,” he said. The internship can last from six weeks to six months and can accommodate up to 25 graduates in each field. According to Jafar, the opportunity will pose challenges, thereby training fresh graduates in a practical environment. Balanced urban development is the need of the hour. “Sanctioning schemes, developing and designing drain ducts, cycle tracks and executing other functions will be included,” he added.Graduates can apply on https://internship.aicte-india.org.

How TULIP benefits smart cities and ULBS

Gain short term talent to assist current employees and increase productivity

Evaluate a potential future employee and create a pipeline for candidates

Increase diversity and develop a pool of candidates with special skills

Build local community capacities

Strengthen relationships with local universities

How TULIP benefits interns

Gain an insider and realistic view of the urban governance system and acquire hands-on work experience

Integrate academic coursework with practical application and skill development

Network with professionals in the field of interest