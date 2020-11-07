STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

‘Athena’ to make knowledge accessible

With classes having transitioned to online, it was imperative to have accessibility to digital textbooks. 

Published: 07th November 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The pandemic has disintegrated physical barriers and made way for what was on the cards. While the arrival of kindle and e-books may have sounded the death knell of physical libraries, they continued to thrive until the outbreak. As digital libraries become the norm at colleges and universities to allow remote access, St Teresa’s College (Autonomous), Ernakulam, has followed suit and launched their first e-library. To provide better access for the disadvantaged, encourage the reading habit and move towards digital, the NSS Unit 41 and Golden Jubilee Memorial Library of St Teresa’s College, Ernakulam, have collaborated to create ‘Athena’. 

“Though we’ve always had online course material and research links, resources were more or less scattered. The primary objective of ‘Athena’ was to compile all such reserves and make the same available on one platform. Also, the project is dedicated to our librarian Mariya D’Silva (Sr Ashritha), who is retiring this year,” said Jency Treesa, assistant professor at the Commerce Department and NSS programme officer who coordinated the project along with Sr Divina Rosiline D’Silva. 

With classes having transitioned to online, it was imperative to have accessibility to digital textbooks. “Simultaneously, we have a range of fiction to develop reading habits. The e-library was created by a bunch of highly creative children who took on the responsibility themselves sans external help,” she said.The staff coordinators of the project include Elizabeth Kuruvilla, professor.

Student coordinators, comprising editor Aleena Jomon, co-editor Boon Mourin and designer Maria Elsa of ‘Athena’, played an important role in the completion of the initiative.‘Athena’ comprises open access journals, e-books, virtual labs, audiobooks, blogs, podcasts, video content for learning, open access theses and dissertation, and current affairs and guidance including fiction.

Outreach programmes

As with everything online, ‘Athena’ will also be updated every week. “As a follow up, we plan to introduce new books every week. Also, as part of TROUP (Teresian Rural Outreach Programme), panchayats are designated to each department. The initiative can also be implemented in such panchayats. Our cloth bag-making programmes have earlier been extended to such groups wherein teachers have imparted skills to panchayats,” added Jency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp